Lainey Wilson Says ACM New Artist Win Makes Her Feel Like Her 'Journey Is Beginning' (Exclusive)

Lainey Wilson has a lot to celebrate. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 29-year-old country singer ahead of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, and she reacted to winning the New Female Artist of the Year award ahead of the big show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Honestly, I feel like it hits me every hour. I'm like, 'Huh, who in the world let me in here?' That's kind of how I feel," Wilson admitted. "I'm just honored. I'm excited. I feel like now the journey is beginning."

Celebrations were already planned before the show got underway, with Wilson telling ET, "My family's in town from Louisiana -- my sister and my brother-in-law, my mama and my daddy. I'm sure some drinks will be involved. Just getting to spend some time together. I mean, this is a huge deal for all of us."

The Wilson family had even more to celebrate after the show, as the country singer took home two more awards, including Song of the Year for performing and writing her track, "A Man Oughta Know."

The trophies left Wilson feeling like she was "on cloud nine," she told ET following the ceremony.

"This is my very first ACMs. I said I wasn't going to come until I had a reason to be here, here we are," she marveled. "... I feel like everything is just starting to come to fruition. I just feel so supported by Nashville, by the fans. I can't even hardly explain it."

Wilson added that "just even being nominated opens doors, but much less taking [three] home."

"It's just going to give me, first of all, that extra confidence to keep on going, to keep on writing what I know, to keep on being me," she said of her impressive wins. "I think it's literally gonna bust some doors down. I'm ready."