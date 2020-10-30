Lady Gaga Rewears Her Most Iconic Costumes to Encourage Fans to Vote

Vote, but make it fashionable! Leave it up to Lady Gaga to find a fun way to encourage her fans to fill out their ballots for the 2020 presidential election and get them in by Nov. 3 in style.

On Friday, the 34-year-old pop star released a PSA video on social media, in which she rewears some of her most iconic outfits of all time -- her glitzy Super Bowl bodysuit, a look from her Joanne era, the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress and more! -- while discussing the importance of voting and the impact it will have on our country.

"Let's be real, you know who I voted for," Gaga says in the video. "But believe me and listen to me now. Even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world."

"I've never been shy to make my voice heard. I've said a lot of things a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made out of meat, jumping off of stadiums, screaming onstage," she continues. "I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice, and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election. Will yours?"

Watch below:

Earlier this week, Gaga also posted a video of herself at a local ballot box. The "Rain on Me" singer went all out for the occasion, rocking sky-high pink Demonia “Slay-301” platform boots, an oversized gray Chromatica sweatshirt and a mask to keep her safe from the coronavirus.

"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," she captioned it.

"Today's the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election," another post, shared five days earlier, read. "Check out VoteEarlyDay.org to make your plan to vote early now!"

