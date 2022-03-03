Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and More Stars to Present at 2022 Academy Awards

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," said Packer in a press release. "That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking."

A surprising snub from the Best Actress category for her House of Gucci performance this year, Gaga will return to the Oscars stage following her 2019 Best Original Song win for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Meanwhile, Youn was last year's Best Supporting Actress winner for her role in Minari. More presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Oscars -- hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.