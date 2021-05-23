Lady Gaga Awarded West Hollywood's Key to the City on Born This Way Day

Happy Born This Way Day! May 23 is officially Born This Way Day in the city of West Hollywood, which made the announcement on Sunday, 10 years after Lady Gaga's album, Born This Way, was released.

The pop star was on hand for the special day celebrating the album's cultural impact. Robertson Boulevard was painted in tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community and the album, while Gaga was awarded the key to the city.

The singer proudly posed for photos alongside the giant street mural outside of The Abbey, and spoke with the Little Monsters in attendance.

"Thank you for this key. You've been -- I'm sure this will sound cheesy to some people, not to me -- you've been the motherf**king key to my heart for a long time," she gushed. "I'll honor this and I'll treasure this, and I promise I'll always be here for this day."

"I will be here on this day to celebrate with you, to feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you, because you know what we are? We're poets, and we're just talking to each other," she added. "I love you, let's have a good time!"



Lady Gaga is currently giving a speech about Born This Way in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/zt9WODGvF1 — Gaga Now ⚡️ (@ladygaganownet) May 23, 2021

Gaga later took to Instagram to commemorate the special day.

"Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being 'Born This Way.' Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born. Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all," she wrote. "📸: @kevinmazur @gettyentertainment."

The event was Gaga's first public appearance since recently returning to Los Angeles after filming her upcoming film, House of Gucci, in Italy. While she was abroad, Gaga’s dogs were kidnapped and her dog walker was shot and seriously wounded. Her two dogs were returned to the police station, and five alleged culprits were arrested in April.

A source detailed to ET how Gaga is doing back in L.A. with her dogs. "Lady Gaga is so thrilled to have her dogs back," a source told ET. "She was worried sick about them and was scared that they were traumatized from the dognapping. She has gone above and beyond to make sure they are OK and has gotten them expert care to get them to feel safe again."

Sunday is a big day for Gaga, who is nominated in three categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, including Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album for Chromatica and Top Dance/Electronic Song for “Stupid Love” and “Rain On Me,” which features Ariana Grande.

