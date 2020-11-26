Lacey Chabert Reveals What She Thinks Gretchen Wieners Would Be Doing in 2020 (Exclusive)

It's been more than 16 years since Mean Girls hit theaters and became an instant comedy classic, and star Lacey Chabert has a pretty good idea of where her character would be in the current day. Chabert recently opened up to ET, and reflected on her idea for the future of Gretchen Wieners.

Back in October, the cast of Mean Girlscame together for a special reunion that aimed to increase voter turn out and awareness. The get together naturally stirred long-standing questions among fans about a possible future sequel, and Chabert said it's not impossible.

"We didn't talk about it in the reunion, but I think I know most of us would definitely entertain that thought," Chabert told ET's Lauren Zima. "I mean, playing Gretchen was one of the most fun characters I've ever played. I would love to see what she's doing now."

Chabert, however, has a pretty good idea about Gretchen's life path and fate.

"I feel like Gretchen is running the toaster strudel empire and she probably ended marrying Jason [played by Daniel DeSanto] and they probably have like six babies," Chabert said with a laugh.

As for the reunion itself -- which also included Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, and Daniel Franzese -- Chabert said it was a surprisingly powerful and heartfelt experience for everyone.

"For us to be together for the first time, all of us since making the movie was, we were all kind of emotional about it," she explained. "A lot of us, just life has happened and there's children and marriages and all these beautiful events in life and to be able to catch up and be a part of something that's special."

Life has changed a lot for Chabert herself since Mean Girls came out, back when she was 21. The actress got married to her longtime love David Nehdar in December 2013, and they welcomed their first child together, daughter Julia, in September 2016.

When it comes to her acting career, Chabert says her 4-year-old daughter has watched some of her movies, and has an adorable comprehension of what her mother really does.

"She thinks that I wear dresses and that I'm a princess," Chabert said with a smile.

Currently, Chabert has two new Hallmark holiday movies premiering just in time for the festive season.

The first project, Christmas Waltz, features some rather large musical numbers, and Chabert admitted that it took some time to get it right and hone her footwork.

"I did have to learn quite a lot and to be honest with you," she said. "Dancing has always been my weak spot, I've always been very intimidated by it and I don't feel very comfortable dancing. [But] I kind of overcame my own obstacle in a way and felt really proud of myself at the end of it. We did it, and I actually want to continue taking lessons. I loved it."

Chabert also stars in the upcoming Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas -- a project produced by Blake Shelton -- which is the third in the series.

"They've done three movies with the same theme and so I'm happy to now be a part of the trilogy," Chabert said. "I love Christmas so much. I wish it was Christmas 12 months out of the year."

Christmas Waltz premieres Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. -- while Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas airs Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. -- on Hallmark.