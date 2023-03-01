Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp Reunite for Hallmark Mystery Centered on Ballroom Dance (Exclusive)

Third time's the charm for Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp!

The actors are teaming up for their third Hallmark movie, ET can exclusively reveal, following 2020's Christmas Waltz and 2019's Love, Romance & Chocolate. Chabert and Kemp will headline The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which recently began filming on location in Malta.

The new Hallmark mystery, which will premiere later this year, is set in the competitive world of ballroom dance and is based on a story and characters created and developed by Kemp and Aubrey Day. Both Chabert and Kemp also serve as executive producers.

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango follows Constance Bailey (Chabert), a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone. When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event in Malta -- a high-stakes ballroom competition between senior executives -- Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants. The only problem? She can’t dance. To convincingly compete, she must team up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore (Kemp). But with a killer on the loose and a growing list of suspects, it’s going to take more than a little fancy footwork to solve this case.

“After the success of Christmas Waltz, viewers have been clamoring for another movie with this charismatic duo. When Will came to us with this fun spin on a whodunnit, we knew that it was the perfect opportunity to reunite him with Lacey,” said Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at Hallmark Media in a statement.

Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert in Hallmark Channel's 2019's 'Love, Romance & Chocolate.' Crown Media

It's been a big year for Chabert at Hallmark already, with the second trilogy of the popular Wedding Veil movies airing throughout January. ET spoke with the network staple about why she had desires to continue the franchise alongside Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser.

"The reason I was so excited for this story to continue is typically these movies end with that last kiss or the characters falling in love, and we finally get to see what happens when they’re in a relationship and what happens in these marriages and what they’re doing next," Chabert said in January. "Are they starting families? Are they having homes together? Are they building their careers? And what kind of complications and problems are they having? You want to see the fun they’re having together too."

"It’s been an honor to work with [Autumn and Alison,] and to get to know them as women and mothers and actresses who understand what it is to be part of the Hallmark family and to share the stories and experiences," she added.