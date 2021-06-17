La La Anthony Files for Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 11 Years of Marriage

La La Anthony has filed for divorce. The media personality and her husband, Carmelo Anthony, have split after 11 years of marriage, ET confirms. ET has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

This is the second time the pair has split in recent years; they previously separated in 2017 amid rumors of infidelity, but appeared to reconcile the following year, in 2018.

La La -- who reportedly filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences -- shares one child with Carmelo: 14-year-old Kiyan.

In an interview with ET last year, La La opened up about staying close with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's my son, myself, my niece, friends, family. It's a bunch of us here. My son's dad [Carmelo Anthony]. It's a big group of us here," she said of her quarantine crew. "We have a big family and we all love being together, so we're quarantining together. It keeps the energy good. It keeps everybody sane. You have different people to talk to. You don't have to talk to just one person all day so that's been helpful."

See more on La La in the video below.