Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name

Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air."

Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a new TikTok video from user @simo_ziqubu. In the clip, the TikToker writes, "Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott deciding on a baby name:"

He is seen standing and dramatically suggesting, "Water. Earth. Fire." as he poses lying down in a different outfit shaking his head. The standing version then says, "Air," and the man lying down rises up with excitement.

Kylie clearly liked the clip, commenting, "🤣🤣," from her official account.

Over the weekend, Kylie officially confirmed that her baby boy's name is "Aire" after almost a year of keeping the little one's name a secret.

Baby Aire was originally named Wolf Webster due to a panicked hospital decision, but Kylie later revealed that was not his name and spoke on season 2 of The Kardashians about trying to decide what she and Travis would call their son.

Kylie didn't share what the name of her son was on The Kardashians, saying during one episode, "God forbid we change it again," and added that Travis tried out different names for their son on a daily basis.

"I'm waiting for him to just name himself," she joked at the time.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to almost 5-year-old daughter, Stormi. Earlier this month, a source told ET that the parents of two are currently "on a break" from their romance.

"The two have had an up and down relationship, and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good," the source told ET.

As for why they're pressing pause on their romance, the source explained, "Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue."