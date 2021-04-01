Kylie Jenner Gushes Over 'Little Pro' Stormi Webster Snowboarding in Aspen - Watch!

Queen of the snow! Kylie Jenner's adorable little girl is a quick study when it comes to snowboarding.

While on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, for some fun winter festivities, the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul took her 2-year-old daughter Stormi to go snowboarding, and shared a cute video of her little girl's impressive progress.

In the clip Stormi is given a little nudge and manages to ride the board down a gentle slope for quite a few feet before coming to a stop without falling.

A joyful Jenner can be heard yelling, "That was amazing!" before giving Stormi a high-five.

For her part, Stormi seemed very excited, yelling "Whee!" after coming to a stop, and gleefully telling her mom, "I'm not going to fall anymore!"

Jenner captioned the cute clip, "my little pro!!! 😍😍🏂🤍."

The family trip to Aspen comes less than two weeks after Stormi joined her dad, Travis Scott, to help with a charity food drive ahead of Christmas.

The father-daughter duo helped out in the 2020 Holiday Toy Drive event, thrown by Travis Scott x Cactus Jack Foundation in partnership with the City of Houston on Dec. 22. The contactless drive-up event took place at Sunnyside Park in Houston, the neighborhood the rapper grew up in, and presented 2000 toys from Mattel and other leading brands to 1,000 students across three local elementary schools and the faculty and local residents, serving a total of 2000 people.

Jenner was on hand to help, and to share some snapshots of their little girl doing her part in giving back to the community for the holidays. Check out the video below to see more.