Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup Free While Lounging by the Pool With Sister Kim Kardashian

It's not every day fans see a makeup mogul without any makeup. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of herself lounging by the pool with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kylie Jenner

The fun family photo showed Kylie appearing makeup free while sporting a swimsuit. "Family forever," Kim captioned the image. 

The 23-year-old reality star has been looking more au naturel these days, with her freckles more on display as she promotes her new skincare line.

As for her personal life, a source recently told ET that Kylie and Travis Scott, the father of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, might be rekindling their romance. 

"Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," the source said. "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again." 

"They've been co-parenting so well together and have a lot of love for each other," the source added. "Everyone around them can see that."

