Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'On a Break' From Relationship and Leading 'Different Lifestyles,' Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking some time apart. A source tells ET that the parents of two are currently "on a break" from their romance.

"The two have had an up and down relationship," the source says, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."

As for why they're pressing pause on their relationship, the source explains, "Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue."

"With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends," the source says. "The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent."

News of their break comes three months after Instagram model Rojean Kar accused Travis of cheating on Kylie with her. Travis denied the claims on his Instagram Story, writing, "It’s a lot of weird s**t going on... I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."