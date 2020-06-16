Kylie Jenner and Stormi Are the Cutest Mother-Daughter Duo on 'Vogue Czechoslovakia' Cover

Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, are Vogue Czechoslovakia cover stars!

The mother-daughter duo appear together on the cover of the magazine's latest issue, in a photo that was taken at their Los Angeles home via iPhone.

"#OnceUponATime, Princess #KylieJenner was born into the most-watched family in the world. She has become the most powerful #Influencer on the planet, Stormi’s mother, a #BeautyMogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true," the outlet wrote on Instagram. "While Kylie and Stormi were quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, @morellibrothers photographed them exclusively for #VogueCS via Zoom call. Whether you prefer #FairyTales about successful princesses or evil queens, keep telling them. If we believe that the world can be a better place, it will become one."

Fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli also shared the cover image to their own Instagram, along with a behind-the-scenes pic of how they made the photo shoot work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"So honored, during this incredible moment of global change and new consciousness awakening, to reveal our Social Distancing cover with the kind and beautiful @kyliejenner and the princess #StormiWebster shot via FaceTime," they raved. "Here's to a new era with the power to cut divisions out of future generations and family culture, united through new technologies and caring for each other."

Kylie seems to be loving the extra quality time she's been having with Stomi, while staying at home and practicing social distancing. Last month, the reality star shared an adorable video of Stormi attempting the Candy Challenge, which aims to teach kids patience.

Kylie videotaped herself setting a bowl of candy on the table, telling Stormi, "You can only have three of them."

"I'm going to give you three of them. But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back," she added. "I'm going to go to the bathroom."

Kylie then left the room, while the camera continued to film Stormi waiting for her mom to return. Watch the video below to see what happened next: