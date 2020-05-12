Kyle Richards Gives an Update After She and Daughter Sophia Tested Positive for COVID-19

Richards, 51, posted a family Christmas card with husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Sophia, Farrah, Portia and Alexia. The reality star added that she "can't wait" to hug her family after she recovers.

"I love these people so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken," Richards wrote. "Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately , Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again. I can't wait to hug them."

The day before, the mother-of-four also posted a photo of herself resting in bed with their golden retriever lying next to her.

Instagram Story

ET was first to report that production on RHOBH's 11th season was halted last week after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus. This week, a source also confirmed to ET that Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton also had COVID-19, which they believe they contracted at a luncheon.

"Those closest to Kathy and Kyle have been so worried because everyone reacts so differently to this illness. Right now, they have fever and flu-like symptoms but of course, they need to be monitored because things can always take a turn for the worse," the source told ET. "Those closest to them are checking in on them daily."

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.