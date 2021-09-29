Kyle Richards Didn't Gossip About Erika Jayne's Legal Drama at Andy Cohen's Baby Shower, Source Says

Kyle Richards has kept herself out of the rumor mill. A source tells ET that the 52-year Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not spread rumors or gossip about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's financial or legal situation at Andy Cohen's baby shower in 2019, as was recently suggested by fellow Bravolebrity Lisa Vanderpump.

"Lisa wasn't even at Andy's baby shower, she'd have no firsthand knowledge of the situation," the source says. "Lisa has a show to promote [Vanderpump Rules] and she's obviously playing the game."

The drama started when RHOBH's Camille Grammer claimed on Twitter that "one of the Housewives mentioned" Jayne and Girardi's situation at Cohen's baby shower, which she attended.

Shortly thereafter, in an interview with DailyMailTV, Vanderpump alleged that the Housewife in question was Richards.

"It didn't surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne," Vanderpump, 61, told the outlet. "That's how Kyle works."

Richards, though, has maintained on RHOBH, in interviews and on social media that she found out about all things related to Jayne and Girardi in real time with the rest of the cast.

Jayne, 50, filed for divorce from 82-year-old Girardi last November, after 21 years of marriage. One month later, he was forced into involuntary bankruptcy.

Last December, a lawsuit was filed against the pair on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018. Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm, Girardi Keese, afloat.

In February, Girardi was placed under a temporary conservatorship and a month later, a psychiatrist told courts that Girardi suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and that he is unable to care for his own personal or financial matters. He was disbarred by a California Federal Court in August.

Jayne has adamantly denied knowing anything about the embezzlement allegations leveled against Girardi and his law firm, and has slammed claims that their divorce was part of a scheme to hide assets from those suing Girardi. In July, Jayne told paparazzi that she didn't "give a f**k" if her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars believed her.