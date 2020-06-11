'KUWTK': The Family Grills Khloe Kardashian About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

During Khloe Kardashian's battle with COVID-19, she had the support of her entire family as she remained quarantined in her bedroom, unable to even see her daughter, True.

But according to Khloe, one person went above and beyond when it came to taking care of her when she was sick: Tristan Thompson, who cared for their daughter and provided Khloe with food and virtual company while she was bedridden.

On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe is finally allowed out of quarantine after she tests negative for COVID, and the pair sits down to talk about how lucky they were that Tristan was sent home as a non-playoff NBA player, just before the California lockdown went into place.

"I appreciate you being here. It gave me that other layer of peace, that I was able to relax a little more," Khloe tells him.

"Having Tristan here to help take care of me, bring me meals when I needed them, make sure the house was OK, make sure True was OK, it's really meant the world to me," she adds to the cameras. "I'm really, really grateful for that. I love my little family."

However, the rest of the family is looking for a little more information as to the status of their relationship. As Scott Disick asks bluntly in a preview for next week's episode, "Has Khloe slept with Tristan yet?"

In the clip, Khloe admits that while Tristan still has his own house in Los Angeles and isn't living with her and True full time, she worries about whether or not their relationship status is "confusing."

"I know what I want in my life," Tristan is seen telling Khloe in another clip, "and I know I want you in my life."

Another part of that scene played out in an earlier promo for KUWTK season 19, where Khloe got candid about why she still worried about their relationship, even as Tristan proved himself to be so kind and helpful while she was quarantined.

"One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you're going to turn into the old Tristan again," she admitted.

Khloe and Tristan previously split in 2019 after Tristan was caught in two separate cheating scandals: the first days before the birth of the couple's daughter, True, in 2018 and the other with Kylie Jenner's former bestie, Jordyn Woods.

They have since worked together to be in a better place and co-parent their daughter, and in early August, ET confirmed that the two were officially back together.

"Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another," a source told ET at the time.

See more on the couple in the video below and on next week's episode. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!