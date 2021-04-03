'Kung Fu' First Look: Meet Heroine Nicky Shen and Her Family From CW Reboot (Exclusive)

With just over a month to go before The CW's Kung Fu reboot officially premieres, only ET has the exclusive look at the first official photos from the series.

Featuring an Asian-led cast, with Legacies' Olivia Liang and Tzi Ma leading the charge, the one-hour drama is a modern-day, gender-swapped reimagining of Ed Spielman's 1970s series that starred David Carradine. In this take, created by Christina M. Kim, the story begins with heroine Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who drops out of college after going through a quarter-life crisis and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

But when she returns home to San Francisco three years later, she finds her city and estranged family, including her parents Jin (Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), at the mercy of the powerful Triad as crime and corruption abound. Forced to readapt to her new life and circumstances, Nicky turns to her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang), Althea’s fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu), as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice -- all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), and is now targeting her.

As the first photos of Kung Fu reveal, Nicky's unexpected return home isn't met with the warmest of welcomes by her parents, especially her mother Mei-Li. An understandable response, considering Nicky's decision to abandon the family years earlier to learn the Shaolin way with Pei-Ling.

There's also an early sneak peek at Nicky's life at the monastery as she prepares for battle, as well as a tense moment between the Shen siblings as they listen on with concern to what their mother has to say.

Check out the first photos from The CW's Kung Fu, only at ET, below.

Kung Fu premieres Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

