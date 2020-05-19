Kumail Nanjiani Reveals the Surprising Thing That Made Him Cry for 'Three Days Straight' in Quarantine

Kumail Nanjiani might be letting quarantine get to him! The 42-year-old Big Sick star appeared on Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he talked about his latest obsession while in quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic that has brought him to tears numerous times.

"You know when people got super into bread making?" Nanjiani asked host Colbert of the popular quarantine pastime. "All these people were tweeting these pictures of bread and some people got annoyed at them and stuff, and I just saw a picture and I was like, 'Wow, I really like seeing this picture.' So I just tweeted and said, 'I'm genuinely enjoying you guys making new bread. I want to see pictures of this.'"

The actor was surprised by his response to the slew of photos he received from proud fans on Twitter.

"For three days, people just tweeted pictures of these gorgeous and not-so-gorgeous loaves of bread they were making. And just looking at these pictures and the pride that people -- I'm getting emotional right now -- just the pride that people had in what they had made, this really small thing," Nanjiani said, wiping away tears. "We're in this world where everything is out of our control, but they're making these loaves of bread and it just made me cry for three days straight."

Colbert noted he's also gotten into making bread, but added that his loaves might not be pretty enough to make Nanjiani cry.

"Even the ones that weren't beautiful make me cry," Nanjiani replied. "It feels like magic, you know, making bread."

The actor made headlines earlier this year for getting ripped ahead of his role in Marvel's The Eternals. And he hasn't let himself go in quarantine, in fact, it's been just the opposite.

"I sort of saw the quarantine coming early so I just bought a bench and some weights," Nanjiani said, showing his at-home workout station. "So I've been working out as if it's the only thing tethering me to sanity."

