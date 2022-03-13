Kristin Chenoweth Told Ariana Grande to 'Find Her Own Glinda' in 'Wicked' Movie (Exclusive)

Kristin Chenoweth has nothing but love and support for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as they take on their roles in Wicked!

“I feel great about both choices,” the actress, who played Glinda in in the original Broadway production, told ET’s Lauren Zima during the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet.

“I have known Grande since she was 10, so Ariana, I am very very proud of you. She knows," Chenoweth assured. "We talk every day and it’s an honor and a pleasure to pass the wand and the crown to you.”

Grande, who will play Glinda in the Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation, is already getting some helpful tips from her predecessor. “I am a mentor,” Chenoweth said. “I am also a mentee because I am learning from her as well.”

As for advice she'd give to Grande, Chenoweth acknowledged it was more important for her to do her own thing.

“I told her not to think about me. To find her own Glinda,” the 53-year-old shared. “We talk about it, and we talk about life a lot.”

Chenoweth and India Menzel, who played Elphaba in the Broadway production, have high hopes and a plan if they are asked to make a cameo in the film. “You never know,” she said about a potential cameo in the anticipated movie. “I think I would be great on Yellow Brick Road somewhere.”

"And Idina Menzel agrees," she added.

Chenoweth is nominated along with the cast and crew for Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon, a first-time honor she is proud of. “I stand for the entire cast and crew of Schmigadoon,” she said.

“We are so proud of what we did. We did a love letter to Broadway and poked fun with love. I am just happy. I am happy that it was recognized," the actress said.