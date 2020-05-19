Kristin Cavallari's Ex-Best Friend Kelly Henderson Addresses Jay Cutler Affair Rumors

Kristin Cavallari's former best friend, Kelly Henderson, is setting the record straight on rumors that she had an affair with Cavallari's now-estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

On Tuesday, the stylist sat down with Laura Wasser for the famed divorce attorney's iHeartRadio original podcast, All's Fair. Henderson's falling out with Cavallari was discussed on the former Laguna Beach star's E! show, Very Cavallari, when Cavallari shared that Henderson's reaction to the affair rumors ended their friendship. Cavallari accused Henderson of milking the rumors to get attention.

During Henderson's podcast appearance, she addressed the rumors head on.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler," she said.

Henderson said she wishes both Cavallari and Cutler the best, though they haven't rekindled their friendships.

"We're not really in touch anymore, we had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I've kind of gotten some space from both of them," she shared.

Furthermore, Henderson noted that she's actually been in a relationship with her boyfriend for "quite some time now."

"He is a very private person and I respect that," she said. "You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it's not what they signed up for."

In a Very Cavallari episode that aired in January, Cavallari discussed her issues with Henderson.

"Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," Cavallari said of the affair rumors. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."

"I've completely lost my friend," she also told Cutler at one point of Henderson.

Cavallari and Cutler announced they were divorcing after a decade of marriage in April. On Monday, a few of her The Hills co-stars -- Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge -- commented on the split on the Speidi Podcast.

"Kristin will be fine, she's a tough girl," Patridge said.

Pratt added, "I think Kristin is going to be better off, and I'm excited for her new chapter, hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating."

For more on Cavallari and Cutler's split, watch the video below: