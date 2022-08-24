Kristin Cavallari Says She Got a Breast Lift After Breastfeeding Her 3 Children

Kristin Cavallari is getting real about a little post-baby operation. On Tuesday, the Uncommon James founder hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and made quite the revelation.

In one of the slides, a follower asked, “Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here).”

Cavallari had no problem sharing that she did have some work done to her breasts following the birth of her three children. “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids,” she wrote.

The response came with with a photo of the former The Hills star rocking a white bikini, showing off her tone physique. Cavallari is the mother of Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

During the session, the Very Cavallari star also revealed her thoughts on fillers and Botox, revealing that she hasn’t tried them.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“I get asked this A LOT – it's not for me (or maybe I should say, I’ve never done it.) But I’ve seen it look amazing on some people,” she wrote over a picture of her puckering up for the camera.

“My concern is that we don’t know the long term effects of it (and I don’t mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle,” she noted.

Cavallari added, “Also, I’m super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don’t bother me.”

The Q&A also included an update about her children, her daily diet and some candid revelations about dating and sex following her split from Cutler.

Cavallari’s reveals come after she appeared on the Call Me Daddy podcast, where she addressed her decision to end her marriage, and why she has decided to protect her three children by not sharing details about her split.