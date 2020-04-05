Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reach Permanent Parenting Plan as She Buys New Home

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have come to a few major agreements when it comes to their split.

According to court documents filed on Monday obtained by ET, 33-year-old Cavallari has been "permitted to purchase" the home she was looking at in Franklin, Tennessee, and she and 37-year-old Cutler have entered into a permanent parenting plan "that they attest is in the best interest of the minor children." The documents state that until Cavallari moves into the new home, "the parties shall continue to follow the week to week nesting plan that they have previously agreed to."

According to the parenting plan, Cutler will have their three children -- Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 -- every other Friday after school until the following Friday after school, at which time Cavallari will get her time with them. The permanent parenting schedule begins effective immediately.

"The parties will continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis," the documents state.

When it comes to holidays, the children will spend every Mother's Day with Cavallari and every Father's Day with Cutler. They will switch off years when it comes to Thanksgiving and Easter, and the children will spend half the winter break with their father and the other half with their mom.

Finally, once Cavallari moves into her new home, "she will have exclusive possession of that property and Husband shall have exclusive possession of the marital residence."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that the two want to work things out amicably for the sake of their children.

"Jay and Kristin are doing better as the couple has hammered out temporary custody for the time being and Kristin was able to buy the house she wanted in Nashville, not too far from their current house," the source says. "At the end of the day, Kristin and Jay want to make everything work for their children and they're still deciding what that looks like but know they need to remain a solid front."

Although the two announced that they were divorcing with a joint statement last Sunday noting that they still had "nothing but love and respect for one another" after 10 years together, a source told ET shortly after that their split was becoming no longer amicable. The source said Cutler was upset over Cavallari filing for primary physical custody over their three children. And in court documents obtained by ET, Cavallari -- who accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing -- claimed that the former NFL star was trying to control their marital assets and was preventing her from buying her own home.

ET learned last week that following their split, the pair only discusses issues related to their children, keeping their interactions to a minimum.

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion