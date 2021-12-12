Kristen Bell, Tom Hanks and More Celebs Join Gary Sinise for Virtual 2021 Snowball Express (Exclusive)

Gary Sinise is doing what he can to bring some holiday cheer to the children and families of military heroes. The celebrated actor once again held the annual Snowball Express this year, with the help of some famous friends.

For years, the Gary Sinise Foundation would bring hundreds of children who'd lost a parent in the line of military service, and their surviving parent or guardian, to the iconic Disney World Resort on a fun vacation.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 precautions, last year's event went virtual, with thousands of families participating in a joyful celebration of the holidays with some kind words of love and support from celebs around the world.

For this year's event, which took place on Saturday, the 2021 Snowball Express celebration once again went virtual in an effort to stay safe, and some big names came together to share special messages for the kids watching and participating in the event.

Sinise's friend and Forrest Gump co-star Tom Hanks was among the many celebs to share videos during the event. Hanks appeared virtually with his Toy Story co-star Tim Allen, who wished the kids happy holidays in the voices of their beloved characters, Woody and Buzz.

Kristen Bell also took part in the fun event, as did Olympian Simone Biles, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein also made an appearance, in character as his acerbic soccer star Roy Kent.

Meanwhile, Bindi Irwin and her brother Robert Irwin gave kids a virtual tour of the Australia Zoo, and the many gorgeous and adorable animals who live within.

ET's Matt Cohen recently spoke with Sinise about the event and its role in his foundation's efforts.

"The primary heartbeat of the Gary Sinise Foundation is lifting people up and bringing them joy and support and making sure that they know they're appreciated," Sinise shared, "and that we're grateful for them and that we don't forget what we're going through,"

"So that's a good feeling to be able to do that," he added.

Check here more information on Gary Sinise Foundation's 2021 Virtual Snowball Express For Kids of Fallen Military Heroes. See the video below for a look at last year's star-studded virtual Snowball Express.