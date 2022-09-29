Kris Jenner Talks 'Tramp Stamp' Tattoo on 'The Kardashians': Here's What It Looks Like

Fans today know Kris Jenner as a powerhouse momager, who runs her children's many lucrative businesses and careers. But not many know that the 66-year-old reality TV star is also the proud owner of some epic "tramp stamp" ink right above her booty.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris discusses her ink with her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and her now-husband, Travis Barker, who is known for his full-body tattoos.

Kris tells Kourtney that she does still have her tattoos, before sharing with the camera in an aside interview, "In those days they called it a 'tramp stamp,' but I think I'm a little too mature for a tramp stamp, but I have one."

In a 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris revealed that she and her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, had matching crosses "on my booty." But Khloe got her cross tattoo lasered off.

Eagle-eyed fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember that Kris got her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's, names written in script on either side of the cross during season 2 of the family's first series. The funny moment happened when Kris and a girlfriend had a drunken night out and she'd been feuding with her older children.

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'/E!

"My problem is, I have, like, 32 children, so how do you put everyone's name on your body? You don't," Kris said in the 2008 episode. "You know what? I'm not so happy with the older kids right now, so Kendall and Kylie get names and Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe don't."

The Kardashians streams on Hulu with new episodes dropping Thursdays.