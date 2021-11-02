Kourtney Kardashian's Family 'Wants Her to Try' to Make It Work With Scott Disick on 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian is getting the rumor mill started thanks to her casual mid-morning nap with ex Scott Disick. In a new sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner are all having a powwow after Kim walked in on a Kourtney and Scott snooze session.

"I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," Kim says of the exes and parents of three. "They were like separate, they weren't spooning."

She adds that though the pair weren't exactly cuddled up, "they weren't far away, though, they were close," claiming that they could have chosen opposite ends of the couch but didn't.

YouTube

"Do we think they're hooking up again? I just want them to try," Kendall says of the former couple who split in 2015.

"I don't know, maybe," Kim speculates. "Scott's single right now."

"If he fully moves on, like has a baby, does that, she's going to freak out," Khloe says of Kourtney. "What's the harm in trying? The worst that can happen is they're like, 'You know what? We don't vibe with this.'"

Kim went on to defend Kourtney and Scott's caution in entering into a new romance.

"I think they're afraid that they're going to mess up their good co-parenting," Kim says.

"Which could be an option, but..." Khloe begins.

"You're not one to talk," Kim teases Khloe, who rekindled her romance with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, last year.

Since the KUWTK clip has been filmed, Scott has been linked to Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney has started dating drummer Travis Barker.

A source previously told ET that Scott is supportive of Kourtney's new relationship.

“Scott hasn't been reacting much to Kourtney and Travis dating," a source told ET. "It's always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new, but at the end of the day, he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and they're focused on co-parenting together."

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!