Kourtney Kardashian's Family Says She's 'Meant to Be' With Scott Disick in 'KUWTK' Final Season Trailer

It's the beginning of the end for Keeping Up With the Kardashians! The show's 20th and final season released its first trailer on Thursday and the E! reality series' final season is sure to have its fair share of drama.

The family is seen getting emotional about filming their last season, shedding plenty of tears about their big decision to end the show. But the big revelations in the trailer center around both Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe is seen telling Tristan Thompson that now is the right time to have a second child, after the on-again, off-again couple welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, True, in 2018.

As for Kourtney, her sister, Kim Kardashian West, excitedly says she saw Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, sleeping on the couch together. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner notes of Kourtney and Scott, "They're definitely made for each other. Like, they're supposed to be together."

Of course, Kourtney is now dating Travis Barker, after years of the two being close friends and neighbors.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premieres on March 18 on E!

Though this season will mark the end of KUWTK, it's not the end for the Kardashian-Jenner family's time on TV. Last month, it was announced that the family had signed a new deal with Disney to star and executive produce a reality series for Hulu. At the time, a source told ET that the Kardashians decided to leave E! for Hulu due to a better deal financially.

"The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight," the source noted. "They'll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin."