Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Responds to Her Mom's PDA With Travis Barker

Penelope Disick wants to put an end to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney's 9-year-old daughter was less than pleased to find her mom making out with her then-fiancé. The couple has since tied the knot.

"Mom, no kissing!" pleaded Penelope, who cried when she first learned of her mom's engagement.

Kourtney and Travis kept kissing, though, with the reality star telling her daughter, "Just one." Penelope still protested, groaning, "No!" as she went over to hug her mom.

A family meal followed, and the couple couldn't help but share another smooch, which was this time pointed out by Kourtney's 7-year-old son, Reign. Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, also share 12-year-old son, Mason.

"Can you guys not kiss in French again?" Reign asked. "Can you guys please not French kiss?"

Travis has kids of his own too. The 46-year-old rocker is dad to Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, and is stepdad to Atiana, 23.

"I love the idea of a blended family. The more kids, the merrier. It’s like more people to love," Kourtney gushed in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it’s a beautiful thing. Travis is a really amazing father. It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient."

"I think because we’ve all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families," she added. "It’s all I could ever want."

Though Kourtney is happy with her blended family, she and Travis are trying to have a baby of their own too. During the episode, Kourtney revealed that her latest egg retrieval "didn’t go the way that we would’ve hoped." Positive news followed, though, when the doctor revealed he found a good follicle.

"Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do," Kourtney said in a confessional of the ups and downs of their fertility journey. "It’s nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from [the other doctor]."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.