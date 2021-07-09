Kourtney Kardashian Shares Unedited Backside Pic and Fans Are Loving It

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her beautiful, unedited body! The 42-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories to share photo of herself from behind, walking in strappy red heels and a thong bikini.

The post about her workout made it onto her lifestyle website, Poosh, and she was quickly praised in the comments section by fans who were impressed that the reality star didn't retouch the image to erase her cellulite.

"Unedited, omg I love her❤️," one commenter wrote.

"Unedited queen 👏😍🔥," another added.

One fan even did a callback to Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West's, famous diss, writing, "She the most interesting to look at 🔥 🍑🍑🍑🔥"

Another fan wrote, "I love that the little dimples were kept! Its so natural and so beautiful 😍"

And another added, "It’s so good to see celebs with cellulite."

This isn't the first time Kourtney has chosen to show her natural body.

Back in 2019, the eldest Kardashian shared several bikini pics that featured her stretch marks. When one fan praised the decision, she replied, "I love my little stripes."