Kourtney Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics From Her Legal Ceremony With Travis Barker

Tuesday might have been Grandma MJ’s birthday, but Kravis fans are the ones who got the ultimate gift — never-before-seen wedding photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s legal ceremony. The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of photos from their May wedding while paying tribute to her grandmother.

"My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️," she captioned the post. "So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you."

The first two photos showed MJ and the 46-year-old drummer’s dad, Randy Barker — who was the only other person in attendance at the ceremony — toasting to the happy couple while seated at an intimate restaurant. The additional photos showed the newlyweds and their special guests posing for photos outside and the final snap was one that appeared to document the moment Kourtney signed her wedding certificate, making the marriage official.

Kourtney and Travis went all out for their May 15 courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California. The two arrived and departed in a luxury, black convertible and shared photos from the momentous occasion the following day.

Less than a week later, the newlyweds jetted off to Italy to celebrate their love at a larger reception surrounded by family and friends.

The following month, Kourtney and Travis encountered a road bump when the musician was hospitalized for "severe life threatening pancreatitis.” Luckily, however, the health scare only made the pair closer than ever.

"Kourtney has dropped everything to make sure that Travis is quickly on the mend. Being newlyweds, they weren’t anticipating this, but after what Travis went through and what they went through together, it made them even stronger and more connected,” a source told ET after Travis was released from the hospital. “Kourtney refused to leave his side until she knew he was going to be OK and put a halt on everything, like filming and work commitments.”

While the couple continue to work toward their goal of having a baby together, a source told ET earlier this week that “Travis' health is top priority right now.”

"Married life has been amazing and the kids are all adjusted, and they are all living life to the fullest," the source added.