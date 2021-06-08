Kourtney Kardashian Is Tired of Her Family Siding With Ex Scott Disick in 'KUWTK' Sneak Peek

Kourtney Kardashian is looking for the support of her family. After going back and forth with her ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star confronts her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, in a new sneak peek clip.

"I'm just really over it with my family enabling Scott because they don't know all of the details," Kourtney tells the camera in an aside interview.

She then speaks to her two younger sisters about her ex, noting that while he is in a better place, he has not maintained the changes they discussed following their 2015 split.

"I just think he's playing the role of the victim. It just can't keep going on," Kourtney says of Scott.

"Would you ever just say to him, hey, it's never going to happen?" Kim asks her.

"But I don't know if it's never going to happen," Kourtney says of rekindling her romance.

"She's saying it's never going to happen right now until you can show me for one year," Khloe says of Kourtney's rules for Scott.

When her sisters ask what they can do to help, Kourtney replies, "Stop agreeing with him because that's not true. I put it back on him and say, 'The things that I've asked of you to do since we broke up have not been done.' My point was, if he ever says it to you guys, feel free to say that one thing and end the conversation."

Khloe apologizes for contributing to Kourtney's emotional state, saying, "I'm sorry you feel like that, especially from your sisters. That's not our intent at all."

Kourtney notes that she just wants her ex to be held "accountable," and Kim replies, "I get it."

Since the show was taped, both Kourtney and Scott have moved on romantically. Scott began dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin in November and Kourtney started dating drummer Travis Barker in January.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!

