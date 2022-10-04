Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's Not as Close With Her Sisters as She Once Was

Kourtney Kardashian is well aware of the shifting allegiances within her family that viewers of their two series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, have picked up on. After years of teaming up to take on various cities with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney now acknowledges that Khloe and their sister, Kim Kardashian, seem to be closer these days.

In a new podcast interview with Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kourtney addressed the distance between her and her younger sisters, noting that it began when Khloe was pregnant with her daughter, True Thompson, in 2018 at the same time that Kim was expecting her daughter, Chicago West, via surrogate.

"I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things," Kourtney said of Khloe and Kim. "And that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloe and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

Kourtney noted that she was also starting therapy at the time, which was a very emotional process for her.

"The daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever, in the fight. I probably blacked out," Kourtney said of the infamous scene where she and Kim got into a physical fight. "It was a lot. I felt like it was an intense time."

As for spending more time apart from her sisters these days, Kourtney is enjoying her alone time.

"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she shared. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

A big storyline at the end of KUWTK had to do with Khloe and Kim complaining that Kourtney wasn't willing to put in the same amount of work as they were to film the show. Saying she felt "forced" to film KUWTK, Kourtney noted she vastly prefers filming the family's new series as it is not as demanding on her time.

"The way that we're doing it now, I've never once felt like I've filmed," she said of the new Hulu series, which is currently streaming season 2. "I feel like I'm living my life, and I barely noticed that they're there. And when they're there, it's super fun. It's so enjoyable."

As for her relationship with her sisters today, Kourtney said that she and Khloe are still close, though admitted it's not the same as it once was.

"I feel like Khloe and I are good," she said on the podcast. "I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan. We were FaceTiming. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school. We're good. I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place."

The Kardashians streams Thursday on Hulu.