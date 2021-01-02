Kourtney Kardashian Comments on Boyfriend Travis Barker's Throwback Video

Kourtney Kardashian seems pretty "wowed" by her new boyfriend, Travis Barker. The 41-year-old reality star commented on the famed drummer's throwback Instagram video of himself and his "first punk band," Feeble.

In the clip, Barker jams out on the drums while the group covers Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now." The video was shot in 1995 when Barker was around 19 years old.

Shortly after Barker, now 45, posted the video, Kardashian commented on the post, simply writing, "Wow."

ET confirmed last week that Kardashian and Barker were officially dating after years of friendship.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," a source previously told ET. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

This isn't the first comment the pair have exchanged on social media. In fact, it was their recent flirty comments that initially sparked speculation about their romance.

Kardashian Instagrammed a sexy selfie in her closet last month, and Barker commented with a rose emoji. She also recently shared screenshots from the 1993 film True Romance, and he commented, "You're so cool." Barker has said in previous interviews that his favorite movie of all time is True Romance, and Patricia Arquette's character in the film is named Alabama -- the same name as his daughter.

Despite these exchanges the pair have not confirmed their romance publicly. Watch the clip below for more.