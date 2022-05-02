Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on PDA While Attending Met Gala for the First Time

Kourtney Kardashian is making sure her first Met Gala is a memorable one! On the first Monday in May, the 43-year-old reality star hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her fiancé, 46-year-old Travis Barker, by her side.

The theme of this year's gala is "Part Two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and featured lots of "gilded glamour, white-tie" looks. Kourtney and Travis were no exception in their coordinating ensembles.

The pair rocked black-and-white looks -- and both of them donned skirts for the occasion, with Kourtney showing some leg in skirt with a high slit, and Barker looking stylish in a black, pleated kilt.

Meanwhile, the famed drummer kept the wild look classy in a black, satin-trimmed tux, and both lovebirds rocked white tuxedo shirts -- although Kourtney's was modified into a midriff-baring crop top.

The couple also kept up their red carpet tradition of packing on PDA for the cameras. They made out like teenagers whole getting snapped on the main stairs ahead of entering the event.

Ahead of hitting the red carpet, Kourtney reposted a funny meme calling out her and Travis' goth-like styles.

A number Kourtney's famous family members attended the event, with Khloe Kardashian also making her Met Gala debut.

Prior to this year's soiree, Amy Odell, author of Anna: The Biography, a book about Vogue editor-in-chief and gala organizer Anna Wintour, told ET a story about Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, and her 2019 Met Gala look, which caught the eye of Wintour.

"Hilariously in 2019, when [Kim] went to the camp [theme] gala, the last one before the pandemic, she wore a skintight latex Thierry Mugler gown that was so tight she couldn't even sit down during dinner," Odell recalled. "So Anna is watching the scene unfold during dinner and she's saying, 'Why isn't she sitting down? Why can't Kim Kardashian sit down?' Someone had to say, 'Well, she just can't sit down.'"

