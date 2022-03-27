Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hit Oscars 2022 Red Carpet, Making Her the First Kardashian to Attend

While the Kardashians are no strangers to awards shows, no member of the famous family has ever attended the Oscars -- until now.

Kourtney Kardashian joined her fiancé, Travis Barker, on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. This also marks the couple's first red carpet they've walked together since getting engaged in October 2021.

The pair stunned ahead of the event, with Kardashian wearing a tea-length, strapless black dress, and Barker opting for an all-black suit. Kardashian and Barker even displayed some PDA before the show, sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 42-year-old reality star attended the awards show as the 46-year-old drummer's date. Barker is performing in the Academy's all-star band alongside percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

The awards show's music director, Adam Blackstone, will lead the group in performances during the show as well as with an in-house orchestra, returning to the Oscars stage this year after last year's modified ceremony. The Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White, also will appear on the show.

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.