Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Wedding Ceremony in Las Vegas

Wedding bells were ringing for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Sin City. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer participated in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 GRAMMYs.

ET spoke with Marty Frierson, owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel, who recalled the couple coming in after 12 a.m. and requesting an Elvis Presley impersonator. Frierson said the ceremony took about 10-15 minutes and the couple danced and kissed while they exchanged vows.

Frierson added that Kourtney and Travis did not exchange rings and celebrated by tossing a bouquet of fresh roses. There were no photos or videos allowed and the couple came in with what appeared to be security.

Frierson said, “They were just fun and in love.”

However, it's unclear if the two are legally married. In a statement, the Clark County Office of Public Communications told ET that the Clark County Clerk’s Office has not issued a marriage license to Kourtney and Travis as of 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday. In Nevada, a couple would be allowed to get married in Las Vegas with a marriage license that was issued by another Nevada county. A couple must have a marriage license before they get married in the state of Nevada.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis showed major PDA while attending the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. A weekend earlier, they coordinated in black outfits and walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

The pair's whirlwind relationship will play out on the new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. According to a trailer, the duo's engagement and journey to have a baby will be featured on the show.

In January, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis were planning an "intimate and special" wedding.

"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," the source told ET. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."

Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex, Scott Disick, has never been married. Travis shares two children, Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

TMZ was first to report the news of the ceremony.