Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Coordinate Their Looks at 2022 GRAMMYs

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were a perfect match at the 2022 GRAMMYs! The couple stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday for the annual show, and they opted for matching sunglasses and coordinating looks for this year's ceremony.

The 42-year-old reality star sported an ET OCHS black jumpsuit, which featured cutouts under her chest. Her 46-year-old fiancé, meanwhile, chose to forego a shirt in favor of an oversized black vest and matching pants.

Barker also wore a hot pink jacket with black lining, which he wore for part of the carpet, before ditching it in favor of an all-black look.

The pair displayed their signature PDA on the red carpet, sharing a passionate kiss in front of the cameras.

Once inside, Barker and Kardashian still couldn't keep their hands off each other. Kardashian sat on Barker's lap as they kissed.

The awards show comes a week after the couple attended the Oscars together, where Barker performed in the Academy's all-star band alongside percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

Amid all the events, a source told ET that Kardashian and Barker are working to have a child together. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has two children of his own -- Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage with Shanna Moakler.

"Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting -- to them," the source said. "Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."