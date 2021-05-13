Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

"I feel like he feels like maybe as a family we're going to be gone if we're not scheduled to all meet up," Kim says, to which Kourtney responds, "I think it's just change. Some people have a really hard time with change."

"Maybe he's scared in this way that he feels like, 'Well what if I have nothing to do and I get so restless and that was giving me a purpose and giving me something to do?'" adds Kim. "'What if I start drinking? Or what if I start this, or what if I start that?' You know, like, I can only imagine."

Kourtney also opens up about Scott feeling emotional about production wrapping in a confessional, saying, "I know that we are Scott's only family and that he feels insecure about not being able to spend time with the whole family now that the show's ending."

"I think he wants to make sure that we're all going to see each other when we're not filming," she adds, "and I want to make sure that he knows we will always be in each others' lives."

Watch the sneak peek clip below:

Scott admitted during last week's episode that he was "very sad" to learn that KUWTK would be ending after 20 seasons.

"My biggest fear is that we will float apart and not see each other nearly as much," he said. "Because if we don't work together every day, we're surely not going to see each other every day."

Kourtney also got emotional while having to break the news to the KUWTK crew. Joking to the team that she's "not a big talker," she said she was "so thankful" for everything they've done for her and her family over the years.

"And for all the experiences," she added. "It's a big decision and we are so grateful for each of you guys."

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently playing out on E!, with new episodes airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET. A reunion special will follow with Andy Cohen as host.