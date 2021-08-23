Kobe Bryant Remembered by Celebs and Vanessa Bryant on What Would've Been His 43rd Birthday

Kobe Bryant is being remembered by his family and friends on what would have been his 43rd birthday.

On Monday, a number of stars took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary NBA star, who died alongside his daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. Gianna was 13.

Vanessa Bryant shared a beautiful photo on Instagram, of her and her late husband embracing in a kiss. "Happy birthday, Papi," she captioned it. "Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43."

Others, like Mindy Kaling, explained how Kobe has played a part in their impacting their lives.

"Happy birthday Kobe. I’m reminded of your impact daily," The Office alum wrote. "For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu."

Happy birthday Kobe. I’m reminded of your impact daily. For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu. pic.twitter.com/FVR8BZQkGf — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 23, 2021

Ciara also thanked the former Los Angeles Lakers star for "the inspiration you continually give us, and how you Love Your Queens!"

"Celebrating You every day!" she added. "Forever in our hearts. 💜💛."

Meanwhile, Kobe's 18-year-old daughter, Natalia, kept her post simple, sharing a photo of the two and the caption, "Happy Birthday Daddy."

"Happy Birthday brother," Carmelo Anthony added in his own post.

See more tributes below:

Mamba Forever. Happy Birthday Big Bro💜💛 https://t.co/SH8s7E7C0N — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2021

Kobe Bryant would have turned 43 today.



Thinking of his family and friends, and hoping that happy memories prevail on what will be an emotional day for them. pic.twitter.com/zUSgs61QV1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 23, 2021

Happy birthday, Kobe. Miss you brother 🐍💛💜 #MambaForever — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 23, 2021

Happy birthday to one of my heroes. The man the myth the legend. The always imitated. Never duplicated. Under appreciated and surprisingly STILL underrated. Smh. Lol. Our fallen King Laker. We love you. We miss you. But we still feel you here with us. Mr. Kobe Bean Bryant pic.twitter.com/GQgDRp4Sog — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 23, 2021

Forever Legend.

Miss you Kobe.

Happy Birthday Mamba. 💜💛🐍

#8 #24 pic.twitter.com/8oqbRdZ8E7 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 23, 2021

Black Mamba. Hall of Famer. Girl Dad.



Happy Birthday, Kobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nUs6HwyjqR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2021

Happy Birthday to the late Kobe Bryant:



◾ 18-time All-Star

◾ 15-time All-NBA

◾ 9-time All-Defensive First Team

◾ 5-time NBA champion

◾ 4-time All-Star Game MVP

◾ 2-time scoring champion

◾ 4th-most career points in NBA history



The legend would've turned 43 today ⚫🐍 pic.twitter.com/OCLVOfPD6T — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2021

Team USA singing "Happy Birthday" to Kobe will always be special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gI2kWxI24G — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2021