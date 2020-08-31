Kobe Bryant Fans Outraged at His Absence From 2020 MTV VMAs 'In Memoriam' Segment

Viewers of the 2020 MTV VMAs took to social media to express their disappointment at the absence of late NBA star Kobe Bryant in the awards show’s “In Memoriam” segment. The ceremony was broadcast from New York on Sunday and the segment honored stars who have passed away in recent months.

While Travis Barker's introduction mentioned late rappers like Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke and noted that the segment would honor “other brilliant artists we lost,” not everyone included in the tribute was primarily associated with music -- such as film actor, Chadwick Boseman. Many viewers subsequently believed Bryant, too, deserved a mention.

“Well hell if y’all gone show Chadwick show Kobe too. Kobe did music too. #VMAs,” tweeted one fan.

“Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!?” posted another viewer, who pointed out Boseman’s inclusion, as well as that of late Glee actress, Naya Rivera. “You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren't sticking to just music."

Well hell if yall gone show Chadwick show Kobe too. Kobe did music too. #VMAs — Jerome (@jeromebiggs404) August 31, 2020

Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren't sticking to just music.😒 pic.twitter.com/6I6UvGk8Mx — #WakandaForever 🙅🏿‍♀️ (@SceneByAshlix) August 31, 2020

Another viewer wrote: “How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs #VMAs.”

How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs #VMAs — Ucrbutterfly (@ucrbutterfly11) August 31, 2020

While he was not mentioned in the tribute, Bryant -- who died in a helicopter crash in January -- did appear to get saluted by rapper DaBaby, who kicked off his performance in Los Angeles Lakers colors.

See more reactions to the snub below.

How the HELL did @MTV leave out Kobe Bryant??? DISRESPECTFUL!!! — MyTweetsAreWEAK (@RF11_82) August 31, 2020

Um how does @MTV not mention Kobe Bryant when showing everyone who we lost this year? #MambaForever — Will Uquillas (@DaRealNeco45) August 31, 2020

#VMAs did they forget kobe in the memorial segment because umm???? — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) August 31, 2020

....they left Kobe Bryant out of this memorial line up. 🤦🏾‍♂️ #VMAs — iCON Billingsley (@iCONtips) August 31, 2020

