'Knives Out' Sequel Gets an Official Title: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Knives Out fans received a new hint about the highly anticipated sequel on Monday, as director Rian Johnson revealed the official title for the follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 murder mystery.

"Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION," Johnson shared, along with an animated title card that announced him as the film's writer and director, but replaced the "I" in his first name with a sharp-edged magnifying glass -- no doubt a hint about the mystery to come.

Netflix shared the first look at the anticipated sequel during its 2022 Movie Preview earlier this year, which showed Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc boarding a boat in the Mediterranean, along with some of Knives Out 2's new A-list cast members, like Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

The sequel will find Blanc tracking a whole new case with a new cast of characters -- other stars include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

ET grilled Odom Jr. for information about the sequel at last year's Billboard Music Awards, and while the star kept mum on major details, he did promise that Glass Onion is "going to be fun."

"I think that the first movie... the success was unexpected, the Oscar nomination certainly, and people really took to it," he shared. "So we want to up the ante and deliver something exciting and surprising for the fans."

Odom Jr., who said he was "deep" in his analysis after reading the film's script "many times," hinted that the sequel's mystery may be tougher to solve than that of the first film.

"Rian's trying to challenge himself," the Tony winner noted. "It's like a Swiss watch. It's like clockwork. This has to happen, for that to happen, for that to happen."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to debut on Netflix this holiday season. See more from the first film in the video below.