KJ Apa and Sofia Carson Star in First Trailer for Coronavirus Thriller 'Songbird'

Can something be too soon if it's, you know, still happening? On Thursday, STXfilms unveiled the first trailer for their thriller, Songbird, a film set and filmed during the very much ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film takes place four years in the dystopian future, when COVID-23 has mutated and the world remains on lockdown. Amid it all, an immune courier, Nico (KJ Apa), develops a socially distanced relationship with a self-isolating young woman, Sara (Sofia Carson).

But can they -- and their budding romance -- survive as hundreds of millions more die from the virus, Los Angeles is under unending curfew and sick citizens are rounded up and imprisoned in quarantine camps known a Q-Zones? Especially once Sara is at risk of infection.

"Beginning thermal scan..." a computerized voice announces in the trailer. "Anomaly detected. Armed guards will be arriving in four to six hours. You must not attempt to leave your home or you will be shot on sight."

STXfilms

If this sounds all like a good time at the cineplex -- or wherever Songbird ends up being released -- it is "coming soon," though an exact date is to be announced.