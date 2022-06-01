Kit Harington Attached to Reprise Jon Snow Role for 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Series in Development

A long-awaited return could be in the cards. HBO is in the early stages of developing a spin-off sequel series to Game of Thrones, with Kit Harington attached to reprise the role of Jon Snow, according to multiple reports.

While HBO has explored multiple prequel spin-off series to varying degrees of success -- with House of the Dragon premiering in August -- this would be the first series set in the Game of Thrones universe that would take place following the events of the series finale.

Setting the series after the events of the finale also set the stage for possible cameos from several popular characters who survived the events of GoT. The same could not be said for House of the Dragon, which takes place 200 years before the events of the original series.

During his time on Game of Thrones, Harington was nominated for two Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2016 and Outstanding Lead Actor in 2019. He then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year in The Eternals, playing Dane Whitman, a.k.a. Black Knight.

Harington spoke with ET in December -- while promoting his new series Modern Love -- and said that he's "come to terms" with knowing that he'll often be referred to as Jon Snow and that it now makes him "proud," after initially struggling with it.

"There was a part of me that fought against that for some time," he confided. "But in the process since [the series ended, it] has been about being proud of the job we did, being proud of that show, proud of the character I created and owning it. [And] knowing whenever it comes up in an interview, it is a good thing."

