King Charles III Gifts Brother Prince Edward Their Late Father Prince Philip's Royal Title

King Charles has bestowed an unforgettable birthday honor on his younger brother, Prince Edward.

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth's youngest child rang in his 59th birthday and, in celebration of the occasion, the new monarch granted him their late father, Prince Philip's, former title, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime," a Buckingham Palace press release read. "The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952."

Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99. His longtime wife, the former queen, died just over a year later at 96 years old.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The press release concluded, "The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."

Edward has been married to Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, since 1999. Together, they share two children, Louise, 19, and James, 15.

Edward was showered with digital well wishes on his special day, including from the king's official social media accounts. "Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today!," an Instagram post from King Charles' Instagram account read.

News of Edward's title comes shortly after the royal family website was updated to reflect Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children's prince and princess titles following the ascension of Charles, their grandfather, to the throne.