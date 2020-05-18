Kim Zolciak Reveals How She’s Managed to Get Botox and Lip Fillers Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn't going to let a little thing like a pandemic get in the way of her botox and lip fillers! The 41-year-old Bravo star appeared on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where the host asked if she'd been able to get any work done for the past two months.

"I would think that what I'm looking at is nine weeks without it, right?" Cohen asked.

"Um, no, Andy. So Atlanta opened up," she explained of Georgia lifting its lockdown before most other states. "Brielle and I both were [my doctor's] first. She did my botox, touched up my lips a little bit. I get migraines just in general so the botox actually really helps me in the back of my neck here and [in my forehead] so that's kind of my goal. I mean, I am getting old. I'll be 42 on Tuesday."

Cohen asked if 23-year-old Brielle got botox as well and Kim noted that her oldest daughter is not getting botox injections.

"Brielle did her lips, touched up her lips. She wanted to outline the actual lip itself, so that pops. There's a fine balance," Kim said. "Brielle's 23, honey, she's going to do, no matter what, what she wants to do."

Addressing the fact that Brielle previously got rid of her lip fillers, Kim noted, "Neither one of us are overly happy with our lips right now so it's a work in progress, but yeah, they're gone, they're pretty much gone."

When Cohen noted that Brielle is "strong-willed" like Kim, the Don't Be Tardy star said her daughter Ariana is "a little bit worse."

"She graduated this year, yeah, she's going on to Arizona. She's supposed to go to ASU," Kim said. "I think with the corona and not knowing what's going on with schooling, she might go to Georgia here. She's enrolled in ASU right now. We may pull her from that. Why am I going to pay $50,000 for her to just do it on the computer? It doesn't make sense. So we're up in the air."

As for the rumors that the family might move to Arizona, Kim simply said, "I can't imagine being away from any of my children so if one of them is going to leave, I'm probably going to follow."

The reality star also revealed that her husband, Kroy Biermann, has been very busy in quarantine.

"That's never been a problem," she said of their sex life. "We just find the time, even with six hours of home schooling that he does -- because I quit like a week in -- but he's been doing it for five weeks... Kroy's been coloring my hair. He bought a nail drill and acrylic to do my nails and the girls' because I've had nails on since I was 15. Kroy's colored my hair for years because my hairdresser's in Arizona... I'm 100 percent grey so every three weeks he colors my roots."

