Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection Restocked: Shop the Chic Loungewear

Some of the most popular styles from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS have been restocked! The Cozy Collection is back with its fuzzy, comfy loungewear pieces for adults and for kids.

We suggest you act fast as the Cozy Collection tends to fly off the shelves and has sold out multiple times. The warm knit styles are made from breathable, stretchy yarn that feels soft to the touch -- perfect for wearing while relaxing on the couch or working from home.

Kim stars in the campaign, alongside her daughters North and Chicago. The restock is offering six styles, five colors and sizes XXS to 5X. Favorites include the matching tank and pant set, oversized pullover and plush robe. Choose from the colors bone, dusk, camel, smoke and onyx.

Celeb fans include Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba and Adrienne Bailon, who all have posted selfies rocking the chic loungewear at home.

Shop the restocked SKIMS Cozy Collection below.

SKIMS

This long luxurious, plush robe has a waist tie and patch pockets.

$128 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

Pair this cozy tank with leggings, sweatpants or jeans.

$52 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

Wear this flared pant with the matching tank or with your favorite tee.

$88 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

An effortless pullover to throw on whenever you need an extra layer.

$72 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

A stylish high-waist lounge short.

$58 AT SKIMS

SKIMS

A super soft, fitted hoodie essential for winter.

$78 AT SKIMS