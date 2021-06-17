Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She Plans to Dial Back Her Sexy Pics When She Becomes a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian West is on the fence about changing up her public persona as she is studying to become a lawyer. The 40-year-old reality star opens up about posting racy photos of herself on social media while also visiting the White House and fighting for criminal justice reform.

In a new sneak peek clip for part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, host Andy Cohen asks the mom of four if she's considered toning down the thirst traps as she moves forward in her law career.

"I thought about this and then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,'" Kim says, recalling a time when she visited the White House and was nervous about posting a bikini pic beforehand.

Kim notes that though she wants to be herself, she does have moments of doubt, mostly in regard to her kids.

"There's something freeing about being like, 'F**k it, I'm 40. I'm in the best shape of my life.' And [I can] post a [pic of myself in a] bikini studying if I want to," she declares. "There's something empowering about that, but then I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way about it when they're in high school and I'm the embarrassing mom posing for selfies in bikinis. There will be limits."

The family all shares that they sometimes run their sexy photos by their siblings, asking if a photo is "too much" before posting.

The sisters all joke about a recent pic Kim shared with them, asking for their advice. She sent the image twice, hoping they'd change their minds.

"I listened to them, but it's National Peach Day soon," Kim notes, smiling coyly.

"Kimberly, let it go!" Kylie Jenner tells her.

Kim has talked about scaling back her sex symbol image in the past. In a November 2019 interview with New York Magazine, she said, "I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

Part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!