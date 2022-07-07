Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Has -- and Has Not -- Done to Her Face

When it comes to her beauty regimen, Kim Kardashian is giving fans a chance to keep up with the truth.

In a new interview for Allure, the reality star and mom of four dispells some misconceptions about what she has and has not done to her face cosmetically. According to the 41-year-old mogul, lip filler and cheek filler are part of the latter.

"I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips," she affirms.

She's also never had eyelash extensions, but Botox is a different story. “A little bit of Botox,” she admits to currently having between her brows. Kardashian adds, “But I’ve chilled, actually.”

While she's selling a multi-step skincare line based on her actual routine, the star's laser regimen may be more out of reach for fans. "I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments," she notes.

Still, when it comes to the accusation that Kardashian has set an unattainable beauty standard, she has an answer. “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable," she responds. "There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs.”

Danielle Levitt/Allure

“My mentality," she continues, "was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be... It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything.”

Danielle Levitt/Allure

That's not to say she doesn't put in the effort. While Kardashian will admit she probably cares "more than 90 percent of the people on this planet" about looking good, she's also coming to terms with her perceived imperfections.

“I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross," she tells Allure. "But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. [Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘OK, my health is more important than anything else.'"

Allure’s August issue is available on newsstands nationwide July 19th.