Kim Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over New Maternity Collection -- And Chrissy Teigen Offers Her Support!

Kim Kardashian West is pushing back against criticism over her new line of maternity shapewear -- and she's got a vocal ally. The reality star received support from family friend and expectant mother, Chrissy Teigen.

While Kardashian's new SKIMS maternity collection hasn't actually come out yet, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to tease some of the collection, and met some vocal feedback, with some accusing her of trying to pressure women to hide the nature shapes of their bodies while pregnant.

"To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women," Kardashian wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday. "@skims maternity line is not to slim but to support."

According to Kardashian, "The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment." It is designed to help prevent lower back pain from the additional weight carried by pregnant women.

"The compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling," Kardashian continued. "It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."

To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

Kardashian went on to explain that she chose to create the maternity wear for numerous reasons, including the fact that she needed that sort of support during her pregnancies, and in response to the number of women who sent messages asking for it.

"Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most," Kardashian wrote. "During pregnancy, and after."

Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

As many noted online, amid the criticism and debate over the new line, shapewear and supportwear for pregnant women has existed for years and has been available across the globe.

Teigen -- who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend -- shared her support for Kardashian by slipping into her maternity shapewear and taking to her Instagram story.

"Hi guys, actual pregnant person here!" Teigen said in a video she posted, explaining the use of shapewear while expecting. "Just wanting to show you and maybe talk a little bit about what pregnancy shapewear is.... When you're pregnant and you're sitting down a lot, or on bed rest like me, you tend to just sit there, and if you're wearing regular, basic-ass underwear, all it does is roll inside of folds I didn't even know I had!"

"'Most importantly this is not about creating a body we don't know we have," she added. "Like, we're not trying to do anything to trick you, we're pregnant."

Teigen went on to say that it's not about trying to conceal your pregnancy or make yourself look smaller, but rather about comfort, support and feeling good about yourself. She also noted that the decision to wear it is up to the consumer, so, "'If you don't like it, don't wear it."

Kardashian's new SKIMS maternity line is set to come out Sept. 16.

For more on Teigen's recent, exciting pregnancy news, check out the video below!