Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Sisters' Boyfriends Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian West is having some fun trolling the internet!

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the 40-year-old reality star posed for a pic in front of Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson, who are dating her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, respectively.

"Fittings --> Fun," Kim captioned the candid snap.

Instagram

The new post comes a week after Kim shut down rumors that she ever hooked up with Travis in the past. The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories at the time, denying allegations recently made by Travis' ex, Shanna Moakler, that she had something to do with the end of their 4-year marriage.

"Did you hook up with Travis Barker?" a fan asked, to which Kim responded, "NO! False Narrative!"

"We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt," she further explained.

Shanna claimed last month in a new interview that she "caught" Kim and Travis having an affair shortly before she split from the Blink-182 drummer.

"I divorced my ex because, I saw them," she told Us Weekly. "I caught them having an affair."

A source tells ET that Kim, Kourtney and Travis are all "unfazed" by the allegations.

"Travis is so not Kim's type and Travis has been in love with Kourtney for so long, even when they were just friends," the source says. "They think Shanna just feels burned by her ex and is saying things out of spite."

