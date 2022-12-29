Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time

Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after.

"I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said, "fourth time's a charm. It's going to work out."

Kardashian finalized her divorce from her third husband, Kanye West, in November and a source told ET on Thursday that the now-ex couple is "legally in a better space."

Prior to West, Kardashian was married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries. She also shares four children with West: 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm.

"I feel like honestly my last marriage was my first real [marriage]," Kardashian told Paltrow. "The first one, I just don't know what was happening, the second one I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place... and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."

Kardashian continued, saying she now feels like she's ready to take her time with a new relationship, separated from social or personal pressure. "I would be OK for, like, a forever partnership as well," she said. "I have a lot of girlfriends that have been married, don't like the experience of it, or the ending of it, and don't want to go through it again."

That being said, Kardashian said she'd still love to tie the knot again. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time," she said. "I really do want to be single for a few years."

Earlier this year, Kardashian split from Pete Davidson after nine months of dating. Now, a source tells ET that Kardashian "will date again when she's ready."

"She's just focusing on her kids right now during this transitional phase," the source says. "Her kids are feeling very supported and loved by her."

Kardashian recently spoke about co-parenting with West in an emotional interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," she said. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on, on the outside world."

Getting choked up, she added, "I'm holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth, for as long as I can."