Kim Kardashian Expands Brand With New 'KKW Home' Trademark

Kim Kardashian West is coming to your home -- or at least her decor is. The reality star is planning to expand her brand to include household products under the name KKW Home.

Kardashian filed for the trademark of KKW Home through her company, Kimsaprincess Inc., late last month, ET confirms. According to documents obtained by ET, the trademark would cover towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, bath, bed and kitchen linens, bath products, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, baskets, household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics and more.

The mom of four seemingly always has a new business venture up her sleeve. Kardashian just celebrated the one-year anniversary of her shapewear brand, SKIMS. The "One Year Anniversary" campaign included famous friends like La La Anthony, who gushed to ET about being a part of it.

"I'm just so proud of her," Anthony said. "Like, you know, she comes up with these concepts, she executes them so amazingly, and then you see it go from, like, an idea, to this huge, huge company and it's like, wow. I remember when we were just talking about this."

"I just love to support the people I love and care about and my friends. ... and to see her do so many amazing things is incredible, so when she called and said, 'You know, La, I wanna do the one-year anniversary campaign, I want you to be a part of it,' I was like, 'Say no more, I'm there,'" she added. "I mean, I show up, you know, for my friends and people I love and care about."

Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Rumer Willis and more were also featured in the campaign, alongside eight real-life customers.

"It's just a testament to [Kardashian's] work ethic and how amazing she is as a person and as an entrepreneur and yeah, SKIMS is awesome and these pictures and this whole campaign is gonna be incredible and I'm super excited about it," Anthony said. "There's some other amazing people that are involved. I don't know if I can share, but I think collectively, the group we have for this campaign is gonna be really dope."

See more in the video below.